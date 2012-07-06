July 6 Network gear maker Acme Packet Inc forecast second-quarter results below analysts' expectations, hurt mainly by continued weakness in the North American telecom service provider market.

The company forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of 12 cents to 13 cents per share on revenue between $66 million and $68 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 18 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $73.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)