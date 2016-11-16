MILAN Nov 16 An anti-Mafia official at Milan's city council has asked to know the identities of Chinese investors who recently bought soccer club AC Milan, and says town hall will notify anti-money laundering authorities if it does not get answers.

In August, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi signed a preliminary deal to sell the Serie A club to a group of Chinese led by investment fund Haixia Capital and entrepreneur Yonghong Li. But the full make-up of the consortium was not disclosed.

David Gentili, a politician from the centre-left Democratic Party who heads the council's anti-Mafia commission, told reporters on Wednesday that the council had a duty to request information about the investors.

He said that if the information was not be disclosed, his commission would notify the Bank of Italy's unit responsible for fighting money-laundering.

($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Bendeich)