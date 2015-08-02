MILAN Aug 2 Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has signed a pre-sale agreement to sell 48 percent of his AC Milan soccer club to Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol by the end of September, a spokesman for holding company Fininvest said on Sunday.

"A deadline of September 30 has been set for transfer of the stake and payment of the 480 million euros," the Fininvest spokesman told Reuters.

The Serie A soccer club is owned by Fininvest, Berlusconi's family holding company which also controls Italian TV broadcaster Mediaset and publisher Mondadori. ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Pritha Sarkar)