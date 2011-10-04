* Deal with affiliate of Sbar's Inc
* To be bought for $1.60/shr
(Adds background, stock price history)
By Mihir Dalal
Oct 4 An affiliate of Sbar's Inc will buy
smaller rival A.C. Moore for about $40.8 million in
cash, marking the second deal in the arts and crafts retail
space this year.
Earlier this year, private equity firm Leonard Green &
Partners' bought Jo-Ann Stores for $1.6 billion.
The offer of $1.60 for each A.C. Moore Arts And Crafts Inc
share is 68 percent more than the stock's Monday close.
However, the per share price is less than half the stock's
52-week high of $3.56 in March.
Weaker-than-expected quarterly results, dodgy consumer
confidence and a volatile stock market have hit A.C. Moore's
stock.
The company, which sells arts, crafts and floral
merchandise through 134 stores in the eastern United States, had
been looking at options, including a possible sale since
January.
A.C. Moore has posted losses since 2008, unable to overturn
a steady fall in revenues since 2007, partly due to stiff
competition from bigger rivals Jo-Ann Stores Inc and privately
held Michaels Stores.
It turned into a penny stock after trading in the low 20s in
2007.
The Sbar's affiliate has received a financing commitment
from Wells Fargo to provide debt financing for the deal.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)