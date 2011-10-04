* Deal with affiliate of Sbar's Inc

* To be bought for $1.60/shr

Oct 4 AC Moore Arts And Crafts Inc agreed to be bought by an affiliate of privately held larger rival Sbar's Inc for about $40.8 million in cash.

The Sbar's affiliate will pay $1.60 for each AC Moore share, a 68 percent premium to the stock's Monday close.

AC Moore, which also withdrew its outlook, said the Sbar's affiliate received a financing commitment from Wells Fargo to provide debt financing for the deal.

In February, the arts and crafts retailer said it was looking at options, including a possible sale. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)