BRIEF-Taiwan's Pegatron says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 bln; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion
* Says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 billion; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu)
May 2 Acorda Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its nasal spray to treat epilepsy patients who experience repetitive seizures.
The drugmaker did not disclose the reason for the rejection, but said it planned to resubmit the application for the treatment.
Acorda said on Friday that it does not expect the treatment, Plumiaz, to receive regulatory approval this year based on the requirements outlined in the complete response letter.
A complete response letter lists regulatory concerns that need to be addressed before a medicine is approved.
About 175,000 of the 2.8 million people in the United States with epilepsy experience so-called cluster seizures, Acorda said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TOKYO, March 14 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, while Toshiba shares were volatile, due to its delayed earnings filing and concerns about its restructuring plan.
FRANKFURT, March 14 Europe's top software maker SAP said on Tuesday it had patched vulnerabilities in its latest HANA software that had a potentially high risk of giving hackers control over databases and business applications used to run big multinational firms.