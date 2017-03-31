Moscow Exchange says pricing of Polyus' SPO expected on June 30
MOSCOW, June 15 The Moscow Exchange said on Thursday that the pricing of a share offering by Russia's largest gold producer Polyus was expected on June 30.
March 31 A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark opens the door for generic versions of the drug by makers including Mylan Inc and Roxane Laboratories Inc, who had been sued by Acorda. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SHANGHAI, June 15 China stocks were little changed on Thursday on persistent fears that policy tightening measures will soon start to weigh on the country's economic growth, despite largely resilient data reported the previous day.
MOSCOW, June 15 Russia's top gold producer Polyus has set a price range for its new and existing share offering in both London and Moscow, it said on Thursday.