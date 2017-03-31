March 31 A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark opens the door for generic versions of the drug by makers including Mylan Inc and Roxane Laboratories Inc, who had been sued by Acorda. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)