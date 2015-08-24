NEW YORK Aug 24 The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Monday rejected an attempt by prominent hedge fund manager Kyle Bass to challenge two patents on Acorda Therapeutics' flagship multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra.

The decision to deny reviewing the patents comes as the pharmaceutical industry has raised concerns about hedge funds challenging the validity of drug patents at the patent office in order to make money when the stock price falls. Bass and his Coalition for Affordable Drugs have filed 20 challenges since February. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Chris Reese)