May 13 Acrodea Inc :

* Says it plans to fully acquire 1,048 shares in a Tokyo-based firm EMICIA Co.,Ltd. which is mainly engaged in organic supplements business, for 130.5 million yen on June 1

* Says it will raise stake in EMICIA to 100 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6KGthg

