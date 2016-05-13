May 13 Acrodea Inc :

* Says it plans to fully acquire Next Security Inc. through stock swap, with effective on June 13 * One share of Next Security 's stock will be exchanged with 4.9 shares of the company's stock * 245,000 shares of the company's stock will be exchanged

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/L6Rxg2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)