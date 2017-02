MOSCOW May 16 Russian fertiliser maker Acron said on Wednesday it has proposed to buy up to 66 percent of major Polish chemical firm Azoty Tarnow for 36 Polish zloty a share.

The offer runs from June 6 through June 22 and Acron said in a statement the price is 12.1 percent above Tuesday's close. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)