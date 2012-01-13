UPDATE 2-Inflation picks up to multi-year highs in China as cbank eyes tighter policy
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest since May 2014
MOSCOW Jan 13 Russian fertiliser maker Acron said on Friday it will buy back shares for 1,143 roubles ($36.15) each from investors who vote against its reorganisation at a February 27 EGM.
That represents a 14 percent discount to the current price. At 0955 GMT, the shares traded at 1,330 roubles in Moscow.
Acron last month said it would ask shareholders to approve a reorganisation after the purchase of CJSC Granit, and the retirement of 7.15 million shares which it held in Acron.
Acron's Granit unit held a majority stake in the Nordic Rus joint venture with Norway's Yara which was the subject of a lengthy dispute. This was resolved in November.
Shareholders who do not participate in the voting will also be subject to the buyback.
($1=31.6182 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by David Hulmes)
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest since May 2014
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 German auto components company Grammer AG said it was in advanced talks to form a strategic partnership with China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd.
LONDON, Feb 13 There was a time when the global aluminium market could be seen as two parallel universes, to borrow a phrase coined by Klaus Kleinfeld, chairman and chief executive of Alcoa.