MOSCOW, June 28 Acron
shareholders have voted against a final dividend for 2011, to
reserve cash for a legal battle with supplier Apatit
over a halt to supplies which has seen some fertiliser
production suspended.
Shareholders, who had already been paid interim dividends
totalling 129 roubles, voted against a final dividend of 46
roubles, Acron said on Thursday.
The company has recently experienced shortages of apatite
concentrate, a key ingredient for its multiple-nutrient
fertiliser production, after supplies were halted over a price
dispute with Phosagro, Apatit's owner.
Acron refused to pay the price suggested by Apatit and sued
its supplier for not shipping the component at the agreed rate.
A court ruling was expected next month.
Chairman Alexander Popov told Reuters that shareholders
supported management efforts to overcome the supplies shortage.
"Shareholders acknowledged the company's situation ... and
considered it impossible to decide on a dividend before apatite
concentrate supplies stabilise."
($1 = 32.99 roubles)
(Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Dan Lalor)