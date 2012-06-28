MOSCOW, June 28 Acron shareholders have voted against a final dividend for 2011, to reserve cash for a legal battle with supplier Apatit over a halt to supplies which has seen some fertiliser production suspended.

Shareholders, who had already been paid interim dividends totalling 129 roubles, voted against a final dividend of 46 roubles, Acron said on Thursday.

The company has recently experienced shortages of apatite concentrate, a key ingredient for its multiple-nutrient fertiliser production, after supplies were halted over a price dispute with Phosagro, Apatit's owner.

Acron refused to pay the price suggested by Apatit and sued its supplier for not shipping the component at the agreed rate. A court ruling was expected next month.

Chairman Alexander Popov told Reuters that shareholders supported management efforts to overcome the supplies shortage.

"Shareholders acknowledged the company's situation ... and considered it impossible to decide on a dividend before apatite concentrate supplies stabilise." ($1 = 32.99 roubles) (Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Dan Lalor)