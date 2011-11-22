MOSCOW Nov 22 Russian fertiliser maker Acron said on Tuesday net profit for the first nine months of the year more than doubled, as demand and prices for its mineral fertilisers was high.

The company said for the first nine months of the year, net profit was 10.4 billion roubles ($362 million), versus 4 billion roubles the same period last year.

Revenue increased 43 percent to 46.2 billion roubles ($1.6 billion), from 32.4 billion roubles the previous year.

"Notwithstanding the significant volatility of financial and variety of commodity markets demand and prices for mineral fertilisers remain sustainably high indicating strong industry fundamentals," said chairman Alexander Popov in a press release. (Reporting By Megan Davies, editing by Maria Kiselyova)