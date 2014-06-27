June 27 Russian fertiliser producer Acron OAO
said the Albany potash prospect in Saskatchewan,
Canada that it is jointly developing with Rio Tinto
contained inferred resources of 1.4 billion tonnes.
In its first disclosure of the size of the discovery, Acron
said the project area contained inferred resources within the
mining caverns at an average grade of 31 percent potassium
chloride (KCl) with a total recoverable amount of 329 million
tonnes of KCl.
The joint venture formed between Acron's Canadian subsidiary
and Rio Tinto in December holds nine potash permits covering
586,000 acres in the southern region of the district.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)