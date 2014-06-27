* Rio's rival BHP has already invested in potash
* Potash market seen oversupplied in medium term
* Albany has 1.4 bln tonnes in inferred resources
(Writes through, adds analyst comment)
By Silvia Antonioli and Karen Rebelo
LONDON/BANGALORE, June 27 Global mining company
Rio Tinto and Russian fertiliser producer Acron
OAO are moving ahead with the development of the
Albany potash prospect in Saskatchewan, Canada, Acron said on
Friday.
In its first disclosure of the size of the discovery, Acron
said the project area contained 1.4 billion tonnes of inferred
resources within the mining caverns at an average grade of 31
percent potassium chloride (KCl). The company put the
recoverable amount at 329 million tonnes of KCl.
"The next steps for the project include continuation of the
environmental assessment and the pre-feasibility study," Acron
said in a statement.
Rio's rival BHP Billiton has invested in a
larger potash project in Canada, the $14 billion Jansen
development, but has pushed back production until at least 2020,
looking for the right time to enter the currently oversupplied
market..
BHP's Jansen has 5.3 billion tonnes of measured, or proven,
resources with 25.7 percent potassium oxide and 1.3 billion
tonnes of inferred, or assumed, resources.
"It's interesting that Rio is moving forward with potash.
It's a commodity that they hadn't previously had exposure to,
while BHP has been pushing ahead with Jansen for some time,"
Liberum analyst Richard Knights said.
"Jansen has been controversial because the potash market
looks to be oversupplied in the medium term. At the current
potash prices, Jansen isn't obviously value-accretive for BHP so
if Rio goes down a similar path with a project that has similar
costs it might be controversial."
Acron and Rio did not disclose the costs and planned capital
expenditure for the Albany project.
The joint venture formed between Acron's Canadian subsidiary
and Rio Tinto in December holds nine potash permits covering
586,000 acres (237,000 hectares) in the southern region of the
district.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Sydney; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Dale Hudson)