WARSAW May 31 Russian fertiliser maker Acron raised the success threshold on its bid for Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow to 66 percent, a brokerage DM BZ WBK said on Thursday.

In mid-May Acron said it would regard the tender as successful only if the company managed to buy 50 percent of shares plus one share. It has offered 36 zlotys per share.

Acron's key production facilities are three plants that produce 1.7 million tonnes of ammonia per year as well as nitrogen, complex mineral fertilisers and other products.

It made a 2011 net profit of 20.3 billion roubles ($606.4 million) on sales of 65.4 billion.

Poland's treasury is Tarnow's largest shareholder, with a 32 percent stake.

Last week, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said the price offered by Acron was too low. ($1 = 33.4767 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Will Waterman)