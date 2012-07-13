* Acron raises offer by 25 pct to PLN 45/share

WARSAW, July 13 Russian chemicals maker Acron hiked its bid for Polish peer Tarnow by 25 percent to value the target company at 1.96 billion zlotys ($567 million), increasing the pressure on a reluctant Polish government to accept a deal.

Acron said on Friday it had raised its offer for Poland's biggest chemicals firm to 45 zlotys per share from 36 zlotys. The Russian firm is aiming to buy a stake of around 66 percent.

Tarnow shares jumped by 11 percent at the market open in Warsaw, reaching 39.89 zlotys.

Acron had signalled it might raise its offer, but the Polish treasury, which oversees state assets and holds 32 percent in Tarnow, said it opposed the bid as the sale to Russian group would be a sensitive issue given historical tensions between the two countries.

"The last weeks have proven that our offer is the only one on the market - all other scenarios are only speculations and do not raise the value for shareholders," Acron's deputy chief executive Vladimir Kantor said in a statement.

"We underline that our offer is valid until Monday, July 16, and is final."

Neither Tarnow, nor the treasury, were immediately available for comment.

In its struggle to fend off buyers in the chemical sector, Poland mulled merging Tarnow with rival Pulawy, while Tarnow has proposed a large share issue.

Tarnow shareholders will meet for an extraordinary general meeting on Saturday where they will discuss whether to go ahead with the share issue.

Acron said it may decide to buy less than 66 percent in Tarnow, but only if Tarnow owners reject the new share issue this Saturday.

