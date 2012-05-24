Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
WARSAW May 24 Offer by Russia's fertiliser maker Acron to buy up to 66 percent in the Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow at 36 zlotys per share is too low, Poland's Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told TVN CNBC broadcaster.
The Polish Treasury is Tarnow's largest shareholder with a 32 percent stake.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)