WARSAW, June 21 Russian group Acron
said on Thursday it had extended its 1.5 billion zloty ($450
million) bid for rival Azoty Tarnow a second time,
until July 6, in another twist in its plan to buy Poland's No.1
chemical maker.
Both Tarnow and the Polish treasury, which oversees state
assets and holds 32 percent of Tarnow, are against the bid, as
the sale of state assets to Russian groups would be a sensitive
issue given historical tensions between the two countries.
While Poland is seeking to raise 15 billion zlotys through
asset sales by end-2013, it has set up defences against Acron.
Last week, Tarnow said it would seek shareholder backing for a
share issue as a poison pill to choke the offer.
An extraordinary shareholder meeting that will vote on the
plan was scheduled for July 14. Investors will need to register
their shares until June 28, a day before Acron's unsolicited bid
was previously set to end, meaning the Russian bidder would not
be able to vote.
Poland's largest pension fund ING OFE, holding 10.5 percent
of Tarnow, has said it would not support the poison pill.
($1 = 3.3316 zlotys)
