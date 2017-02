(ACS corrects amount of estimated capital gains To 191 million euros, not 165 million, paragraph 1)

MADRID, April 25 Spanish builder ACS said on Wednesday it had sold its 10 percent of Spanish motorway company Abertis for 875 million euros, booking a 191 million euro pretax capital gain.

The sale follows an earlier deal between Abertis and building peer OHL that will give OHL a 10 percent stake in the motorway firm in exchange for toll road assets in Brazil and Chile. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Gary Hill)