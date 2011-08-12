* Bridgepoint to buy 11 ACS wind farms

* Renewable energy popular area of investment for private equity

LONDON Aug 12 Private equity firm Bridgepoint is to buy wind farms from Spanish construction group ACS , joining a wave of buyout houses investing in renewable energy production.

The deal values the 11 wind farms in central Spain's Castilla y Leon province at 596.5 million euros ($851 million), Bridgepoint said on Friday.

Renewable energy is attracting private equity investment thanks to its strategic importance for European governments and what are seen as good long-term growth prospects.

Blackstone last week said it would invest 2.5 billion euros in two offshore wind farms in German waters.

Rivals Terra Firma and KKR have also been active, with investments in solar energy and landfill gas.

For ACS, the disposal of the wind farms with 443 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity is part of its ongoing asset disposal plans. Last week it agreed the sale of a portfolio of nine other wind farms.

Bridgepoint's previous experience in the sector stems from its investment in CESA, another Spanish wind farm developer and operator which it sold to energy group Acciona .

Former Acciona finance director Josu Arlaban is set to join Bridgepoint's new venture as chief executive.

The wind sector provided 16 percent of total electricity generation in Spain in 2010.

($1 = 0.701 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Meads; Editing by David Hulmes)