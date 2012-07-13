* Agrees 1.6 bln euro, three-year deal with Societe Generale
* Agreement frees need for more guarantees on 8.25 pct stake
* Other terms of the refinancing unclear
* ACS shares down 1.3 percent, Iberdrola up 1.4 percent
(Adds context, comment)
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, July 13 Spanish builder ACS won
temporary breathing room for its debt-backed stake in power firm
Iberdrola with a 1.6 billion euro ($2 billion) loan
refinancing agreement.
ACS's leveraged purchase of shares in Iberdrola, which the
building group had once wanted to control, has been at the mercy
of a weak Spanish stock market, spurring the need for new loan
agreements to prevent a loss-making share sale.
ACS said on Friday it signed a three-year deal with Societe
Generale, replacing a previous syndicated loan to buy
part of its 14.85 percent stake in Iberdrola, that will
eliminate the need for fresh guarantees on the declining value
of the holding.
ACS, one of the world's largest building and services
groups, owes 4 billion euros on a 14.85 percent stake in
Iberdrola worth 2.9 billion.
Analysts had estimated that for each 1 euro fall in
Iberdrola's share price, ACS would have to provide additional
cash guarantees of about 600 million euros, a difficult feat
given falling revenues in its recession-hit domestic market
Spain and unexpected losses from its German unit Hochtief
.
"The new agreement includes the subscription of certain
derivative instruments and a stock loan agreement on Iberdrola
shares, which eliminates the need to provide additional
guarantees in the case of an Iberdrola share price reduction
from the current levels," the builder said in a statement.
It did not provide further details.
IBERDROLA SALES STILL POSSIBLE
ACS, headed by self-made billionaire Florentino Perez who
also runs soccer club Real Madrid, said it will take a decision
on the future of its investment in Iberdrola in three years'
time.
Its sale of a 3.7 percent stake in Iberdrola in April
triggered speculation that the builder was reversing its initial
strategy to gain control of the utility.
Analysts have said ACS may now cut its stake to 10 percent
once the utility's share price recovers. This is the maximum
that it is allowed to vote at Iberdrola's shareholder meetings,
given current corporate voting caps established by the utility.
The two have been engaged in a years-long legal battle
during which Iberdrola has so far managed to thwart ACS's
attempts to gain more control, arguing that it is a direct
competitor in energy given the builder's renewable assets.
The loan refinanced on Friday, held by ACS's fully-owned
unit Monte Carmelo, represents 8.25 percent of Iberdrola.
"At this stage, we can not rule out a similar agreement
being reached in the short or mid term for the remaining 6.5
percent stake," UBS analysts said in a note to clients.
The utility will also push forward with other planned asset
sales, including renewable energy and toll road assets and
desalination plants.
ACS shares closed 1.3 percent down at 14.01 euros on Friday,
while Iberdrola ended 1.4 percent higher at 3.19 euros, compared
to a 0.5 percent gain on Spain's blue chip index.
($1 = 0.8208 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)