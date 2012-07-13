BRIEF-Heartland Bank says HY NPAT of NZ$29.1 mln, up 14 pct
* Net profit after tax (npat) of $29.1m for half year ended 31 december 2016 ( current reporting period), an increase of 14%
MADRID, July 13 Spansih infrastructure and services firm ACS said it has signed an agreement with Societe Generale that will substitute a 1.6 billion euro ($1.95 billion) syndicated loan related to the purchase of Iberdrola shares.
In a regulatory filing, ACS said the refinancing was signed for three years, at the end of which time it will decide the future of its investment in the power firm.
The new agreement eliminates the need for ACS to provide additional guarantees in the case of share price declines in Iberdrola, it said. ($1 = 0.8208 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)
* Net profit after tax (npat) of $29.1m for half year ended 31 december 2016 ( current reporting period), an increase of 14%
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.
* Once reforms agreed, IMF to make new debt sustainability report