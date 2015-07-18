MADRID, July 18 TP Ferro, the company that runs
a high-speed rail link between Spain and France, filed for
protection from creditors after failing to reach a debt
restructuring agreement, its French co-owner said.
Construction firm Eiffage, which owns an equal
share of the business with Spain's ACS, said late on
Friday the link would continue to operate as the shareholders
sought a quick solution to what it called an "unsustainable and
precarious ... business model".
The rail line through the Pyrenees from Perpignan to
Figueras went into service in January 2009 but was not connected
to the Spanish high-speed network until December 2013.
The filing went through a commercial court in Girona, Spain.
