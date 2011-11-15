* May raise Hochtief stake in next few months - executive
* Says Hochtief "on the right track"
* ACS refinancing 2.4 billion euros of debt
MADRID, Nov 15 Spanish builder ACS
plans to raise its stake in Hochtief in the
next few months, an executive said on Tuesday, continuing to bet
on the German affiliate to shield it from weakness in its home
construction market and elevated debt.
ACS owns 49 percent of Hochtief, but its voting share,
following a drawn-out takeover battle, already surpasses 50
percent.
"We'll probably increase our stake in Hochtief before the
end of the year or in the beginning of next year but we're not
under time pressure," ACS's corporate general manager Angel
Garcia Altozano said on a conference call.
On Monday, ACS posted a 39 pct percent rise in nine-month
core profit thanks to the first-time consolidation of earnings
from Hochtief, which posted solid third-quarter results but said
it would have to write down the value of its road contracts in
Greece due to mass toll dodging and warned of a 2011 loss.
Still, ACS's Altozano said he is comfortable with Hochtief's
guidance and believes the company "was on the right track." ACS
wanted a majority stake in Hochtief in order to get access to
the German builder's cash pile and consolidate its earnings on
its own balance sheet.
ACS, with net debt of 9.7 billion euros ($13.2 billion) at
September 30, is in talks to refinance 2.4 billion euros of
loans that mature in 2012, Altozano said.
Shares in ACS fell 3.9 percent to 24.24 euros by 1030 GMT,
extending losses on Monday after Hochtief's profit-warning and
underperforming Spain's blue chip index
