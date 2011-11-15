* May raise Hochtief stake in next few months - executive

* Says Hochtief "on the right track"

* ACS refinancing 2.4 billion euros of debt (Adds details, background, shares)

MADRID, Nov 15 Spanish builder ACS plans to raise its stake in Hochtief in the next few months, an executive said on Tuesday, continuing to bet on the German affiliate to shield it from weakness in its home construction market and elevated debt.

ACS owns 49 percent of Hochtief, but its voting share, following a drawn-out takeover battle, already surpasses 50 percent.

"We'll probably increase our stake in Hochtief before the end of the year or in the beginning of next year but we're not under time pressure," ACS's corporate general manager Angel Garcia Altozano said on a conference call.

On Monday, ACS posted a 39 pct percent rise in nine-month core profit thanks to the first-time consolidation of earnings from Hochtief, which posted solid third-quarter results but said it would have to write down the value of its road contracts in Greece due to mass toll dodging and warned of a 2011 loss.

Still, ACS's Altozano said he is comfortable with Hochtief's guidance and believes the company "was on the right track." ACS wanted a majority stake in Hochtief in order to get access to the German builder's cash pile and consolidate its earnings on its own balance sheet.

ACS, with net debt of 9.7 billion euros ($13.2 billion) at September 30, is in talks to refinance 2.4 billion euros of loans that mature in 2012, Altozano said.

Shares in ACS fell 3.9 percent to 24.24 euros by 1030 GMT, extending losses on Monday after Hochtief's profit-warning and underperforming Spain's blue chip index ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)