MADRID, April 18 Spanish building company ACS
said on Monday the placement of a stake of 3.69 percent
in utility Iberdrola would hit this year's earnings by
540 million euros ($709.61 million).
In a statement, it said it planned to compensate the loss by
selling non-strategic assets during 2012.
ACS holds 14.85 percent of Iberdrola after the placement and
remains its main shareholder.
The two groups have been involved in a long, drawn-out
conflict over the energy company's refusal to grant ACS a place
on its executive board, citing conflict of interest.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)