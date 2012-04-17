(Adds value of Iberdrola shares, background)
MADRID, April 17 Spanish construction company
ACS said on Tuesday it has begun a process of
accelerated book building to sell shares in Iberdrola
worth 3.69 percent of the energy group.
The share placement will be over one day and made by UBS and
Societe Generale, ACS said in statement.
At current market prices, the Iberdrola stake is worth
around 860 million euros ($1.13 billion).
The builder holds almost 19 percent in Iberdrola though the
two groups have been involved in a long, drawn-out conflict over
the energy company's refusal to grant ACS a place on its
executive board, citing conflict of interest.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
(Reporting By Tomas Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Jesus Aguado and Gerald E. McCormick)