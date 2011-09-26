(Adds detail)

MADRID, SEPT 26 - Spanish builder ACS has signed a 216 million euro ($292 million) contract to sell its stakes in Chilean motorway concessions to a consortium led by Brookfield Asset Management, another step in cutting a massive debt pile.

ACS, which recently amassed a majority stake in German unit Hochtief and targeting a larger holding in Spanish power firm Iberdrola , has been trying to sell assets to reduce its 9.8 billion euro debt and finance fresh investment.

The Chilean deal is subject to necessary approvals, ACS said in a statement on Monday.

The builder, which has suffered from the sharp construction sector downturn in Spain, has also put renewable energy assets up for sale to improve its financial situation.

ACS shares were up 0.2 percent at 0730 GMT. ($1 = 0.740 euro) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Dan Lalor)