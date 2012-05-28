MADRID May 28 Spanish infrastructure group ACS said on Monday it had signed a deal to sell power lines in Brazil for 423.4 million euros, plus 328.3 million euros of debt.

ACS did not disclose the buyer of the deal, subject to regulatory approval. The Spanish company has been selling assets to cut a large debt pile.

($1 = 0.7976 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Gonzalez, writing by Sarah Morris)