* ACS to use 800 mln euro sale proceeds to cut debt

* Agrees new financing terms to avoid share execution

* Says to remain long-term shareholder

* ACS shares down 6.4 pct, Iberdrola down 7.5 pct (Adds new financing agreement)

By Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano

MADRID, April 18 Spanish construction company ACS sold a 3.7 percent stake in Iberdrola on Wednesday, ditching its strategy of gaining more control over the utility to focus instead on cutting heavy debt.

ACS, headed by Real Madrid soccer club President Florentino Perez, has spent nearly three years fighting Iberdrola to build a stake in the power company in an effort to diversify away from Spain's ailing construction industry.

The builder said on Wednesday the sale will hit its earnings by 540 million euros ($710 million) this year, after placing the stake for 3.62 euros per share, well below what it paid.

The 800 million euros obtained from the sale would be used to help cut the group's 8 billion euro debt pile, it said.

ACS, Iberdrola's main shareholder, is left with about 14.9 percent of the stock. Perez had previously said he was aiming for a stake of 30 percent to get more control over the company.

"It is a strategy turn which we think is driven by the fall in the share price of the power company and the need for ACS to put up more collateral," said broker Renta 4.

Iberdrola's shares have fallen 13.9 percent in the past month, dropping below the 4 euro level at which some ACS creditors have the right to take ownership of the shares if the builder does not provide fresh collateral.

ACS took steps to avoid this "execution" of its Iberdrola shares by agreeing new terms on a loan from Natixis to finance its stakebuilding strategy, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday.

As part of the agreement, Natixis has given up the right to take 4.65 percent of Iberdrola shares held by ACS in return for ACS paying higher financing costs on its debt.

SALES PITCH

ACS is now planning to cut debt further by selling non-strategic assets.

The builder is looking for buyers of 750 megawatts of renewable energy assets, high-tension grids in Brazil, desalination plants and various motorway assets, sales which Perez said last month could generate 3 billion euros this year.

ACS and Iberdrola have been involved in a long, drawn-out conflict. This followed Iberdrola's refusal to grant ACS a place on its executive board or voting rights above 10 percent.

But last Friday, Spain's Supreme Court backed a new law scrapping a company's power to restrict individual shareholder voting rights to 10 percent, potentially opening the door for ACS to vote in accordance with its full stake.

ACS reiterated on Wednesday it planned to remain a stable, long-term partner in Iberdrola, but analysts saw a further risk of sales in the power firm's shares by ACS and its savings bank shareholders, which are under pressure to raise capital.

"In the long term we believe Iberdrola's share price could still be under pressure ... (due to) the potential for a capital increase to strengthen its balance sheet, and the fact that ACS or other shareholders could be seen as potential sellers of more shares in the market," Espirito Santo said in a research note.

After ACS, Iberdrola's next biggest shareholder with 8.45 percent is Qatar Holding, the direct investment arm of the Qatar Investment Authority, followed by banking group BFA with 5.35 percent and Basque savings bank BBK with 5.3 percent.

Iberdrola shares were off 7.5 percent on Wednesday at 1400 GMT, while ACS shares fell 6.4 percent.

($1 = 0.7610 euros) (Additional reporting and writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day, Erica Billingham and David Hulmes)