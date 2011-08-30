* Net profit 604 mln euros ($875.7 million)

* Hochtief adds 2.075 bln euros to ACS sales

MADRID, Aug 30 Spanish builder ACS posted a 20.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong sales at German unit Hochtief , which it seized control of in June.

The acquisitive group headed by Real Madrid soccer club President Florentino Perez booked net profit of 604 million euros, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 22.5 percent to 897 million.

ACS has been able to consolidate results by Germany's largest builder since amassing a majority stake in Hochtief in June after a nine-month takeover battle.

In June alone, Hochtief added 2.075 billion euros to ACS's total first-half turnover of 9.473 billion, allowing the indebted Spanish builder to post a 26.5-percent rise in revenues.

ACS, which also has about 19 percent of Spanish utility Iberdrola , has stretched its tentacles into other sectors and countries to compensate for slackness in its traditional Spanish building business.

With analysts estimating that Spain has between 700,000 and 1 million unsold homes, most Spanish builders have turned to other sources of revenues such as infrastructure building and environmental service contracts.

ACS said its net debt at the end of June was 9.8 billion euros, compared with 10.2 billion a year earlier.

In March, before the Hochtief takeover, the company said its net debt -- the bulk of which is due to its purchase of its Iberdrola stake -- was 8.8 billion euros.

ACS is due to hold a conference call to discuss its January-June results at 0900 GMT on Wednesday.

ACS shares closed 0.27 percent up at 27.75 euros on the Madrid bourse. (Additional reporting and writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.6897 Euro)