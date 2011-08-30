* Net profit 604 mln euros ($875.7 million)
* Hochtief adds 2.075 bln euros to ACS sales
* ACS closes up 0.27 pct
* Conference call 0900 GMT on Wednesday
By Andres Gonzalez
MADRID, Aug 30 Spanish builder ACS
posted a 20.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit
on Tuesday, boosted by strong sales at German unit Hochtief
, which it seized control of in June.
The acquisitive group headed by Real Madrid soccer club
President Florentino Perez booked net profit of 604 million
euros, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 22.5 percent to 897 million.
ACS has been able to consolidate results by Germany's
largest builder since amassing a majority stake in Hochtief in
June after a nine-month takeover battle.
In June alone, Hochtief added 2.075 billion
euros to ACS's total first-half turnover of 9.473 billion,
allowing the indebted Spanish builder to post a 26.5-percent
rise in revenues.
ACS, which also has about 19 percent of Spanish utility
Iberdrola , has stretched its tentacles into other
sectors and countries to compensate for slackness in its
traditional Spanish building business.
With analysts estimating that Spain has between 700,000 and
1 million unsold homes, most Spanish builders have turned to
other sources of revenues such as infrastructure building and
environmental service contracts.
ACS said its net debt at the end of June was 9.8 billion
euros, compared with 10.2 billion a year earlier.
In March, before the Hochtief takeover, the company said its
net debt -- the bulk of which is due to its purchase of its
Iberdrola stake -- was 8.8 billion euros.
ACS is due to hold a conference call to discuss its
January-June results at 0900 GMT on Wednesday.
ACS shares closed 0.27 percent up at 27.75 euros on the
Madrid bourse.
(Additional reporting and writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by
Will Waterman)
($1=.6897 Euro)