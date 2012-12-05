BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
MADRID Dec 5 A consortium led by Spanish infrastructure company ACS and Canadian construction company SNC Lavalin has won a contract worth C$2.1 billion (US$2.11 billion) to build the subway of Ottawa, a spokesman for ACS said on Wednesday.
The contract also includes a concession to operate the subway during 30 years and the construction of a portion of a motorway, the spokesman said.
ACS and SNC Lavalin both own a 40 percent stake in the consortium, while Canadian construction services company Ellis Don has a 20 percent stake.
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend