* 9-mth net profit 739 mln euros vs 808 mln f/cast, hit by lower one-time gains

* 9-mth core earnings up 39 pct, in line, boosted by Hochtief consolidation

MADRID Nov 14Spanish builder ACS posted a 39 pct percent rise in nine-month core profit on Monday, boosted by the consolidation of earnings from its German affiliate Hochtief for the first time.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 1.53 billion euros ($2.085), in line with estimates from a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Revenues also benefited from the German consolidation, soaring 62 percent to 18.20 billion euros, but just shy of forecasts for revenues of 18.4 billion.

Net profit for ACS, which has majority control of Hochtief and owns about 19 percent of Spanish power firm Iberdrola , fell 35 percent to 739 million euros due to lower one-time gains from a year ago, when it sold a stake in its Abertis motorway affiliate.

Earlier, Hochtief said pretax profit more than doubled to 333 million euros but warned of a double-digit million euro pretax loss this year due to a delay in the planned sale of its airports business.

Net debt at ACS increased 8.6 percent to 9.70 billion euros in September from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave)