CORRECTED-Iceland flags new step in lifting of capital controls
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Icelandic authorities will present changes to the country's capital controls later on Sunday, a central bank spokesperson said.
MADRID, March 31 Spanish financial holding group Corporacion Financiera Alba said on Monday it had sold a 1.3 percent stake in builder ACS, making a capital gain of 46.2 million euros ($64 million).
Alba, which belongs to the Spanish investment group March, said it had sold 4.1 million shares, for a total of 117.1 million euros, cutting its stake in ACS to just under 15 percent.
At 28.515 euros, the shares were sold for the same price as ACS' close.
LAGOS, March 12 Hard currency curbs imposed by Nigeria's central bank have helped boost local food production, central bank governor Godwin Emefiele was quoted as saying by two newspapers on Sunday.