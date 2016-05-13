May 13 ACT CO.,LTD. :

* Says it to issue 1,718,213 shares of common stock through private placement, with par value of 500 won per share, for debt-equity swap

* Sets issue price at 2,910 won per share, to raise proceeds of 5 billion won for operations

* Listing date of June 13 for the new shares

