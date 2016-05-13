May 13 ACT CO.,LTD.

* Says it to issue 301,627 shares of common stock through private placement, with par value of 500 won per share, for debt-equity swap

* Sets issue price at 3,315 won per share, to raise proceeds of 1 billion won for operations

* Listing date of May 31 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xp2Ess

