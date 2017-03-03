UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, March 3 (Reuters) -
* February preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America rose 28 percent yr/yr to 23,200 units, industry data provider ACT Research said in a release late on Thursday.
* ACT Research says net orders reach 14-month high.
* SEB Equity Research says had expected net orders of 15,500 units.
* SEB says "The Volvo share should outperform the market by 1-2% in today’s trading we believe".
* Nordea says "heavy truck orders in N. America for Feb came in at a seasonally adjusted level of 276,000 units which was 8% above our 255,000 unit forecast". (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources