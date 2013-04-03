LONDON, April 3 AstraZeneca has secured a temporary block on U.S. sales of generic copies of its Pulmicort Repsules asthma drug by Actavis.

Actavis said on Wednesday a New Jersey district court granted the temporary restraining order preventing further distribution of its generic version of the medicine until April 12.

The decision gives AstraZeneca time to appeal against a ruling two days ago that declared a patent on Pulmicort Repsules to be invalid.

Teva already has a generic form the drug on the market following an earlier deal with AstraZeneca.