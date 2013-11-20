UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
Nov 20 Actavis PLC : * Announces U.S. specialty brands sales organization restructuring * Actavis specialty brands will have a sales organization comprised of
approximately 750 U.S. sales professionals * Says restructured sales organization will have equal or better coverage than
the legacy Warner Chilcott sales organization * Says expects to outline complete structure of new specialty brands commercial
organization at its investor day in January * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
TEL AVIV, March 6 Israel-based Advanced Vision Technology Ltd, which develops automatic print inspection systems, said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp's product identification platform for $100 million.