PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects headline to remove dollar symbol)
Jan 26 Jan 26 Actavis PLC : * To acquire auden mckenzie for 306 mln gbp * Says Auden Mckenzie will be acquired on a debt free basis, and the transaction will exclude auden mckenzie's real estate portfolio * Deal includes two-year royalty on a percentage of gross profits of one of auden mckenzie's products * Says deal mmediately accretive to Actavis non-GAAP earnings * Says deal adds about 175 marketed products; pipeline of about 40 products * Says "acquisition will make Actavis the number one supplier of generic pharmaceuticals in the UK" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.