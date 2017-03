April 28 Actavis Plc on Monday said it has sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, challenging its decision to award exclusive rights to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to sell a generic version of Pfizer Inc's blockbuster painkiller Celebrex.

The move follows a similar lawsuit announced Friday by Mylan Inc over generic drug marketing exclusivity for Celebrex. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)