Dec 5 Actavis Plc said a panel advising
the United States Food and Drug Administration recommended the
approval of its antibiotic to treat two infections caused by
drug-resistant bacteria.
The drug, ceftazidime-avibactam, is safe and effective to
treat intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) and urinary tract
infections (cUTI), when limited or no alternative treatments are
available, the anti-infective advisory committee said on Friday.
The panel, however, raised concerns around labeling,
particularly for patients with renal impairment, Sanford
Bernstein & Co analyst Aaron Gal wrote in a note.
The committee also voted not to recommend the drug's use in
treating hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and
bacteremia, citing inadequate evidence.
Dublin, Ireland-based Actavis said it intends to continue
testing the drug to generate more data.
While the FDA is not obligated to accept the panel's
recommendations, it typically does so.
The company said it expects the regulator to give its final
decision on the drug in the first quarter of 2015.
Bernstein's Gal said he expects the drug to generate as much
as $170 million in sales annually.
Ceftazidime-avibactam is being co-developed with British
drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc. Actavis holds the rights to
market it in North America, while AstraZeneca has rights for the
rest of the world.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth
Cavale)