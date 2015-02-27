Feb 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Friday it approved a hormonal contraceptive device,
providing American women another reversible contraceptive choice
as effective as sterilization.
Actavis Plc holds the commercial license to the
device, the marketing application of which was submitted by
non-profit pharmaceutical company Medicines360.
Medicines360 holds the U.S. public sector clinic rights to
the product.
The t-shaped intrauterine device, Liletta, releases the
hormone, levonorgestrel, to inhibit thickening of the womb
lining, preventing pregnancy for up to three years.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair and Natalie Grover in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)