(Corrects Feb. 25 story to say in paragraph 7...'avibactam,
which protects ceftazidime from being broken down by certain
enzymes that are produced by resistant bacteria' instead of ...
'avibactam, which helps to extend bacterial resistance.' FDA
corrects)
By Samantha Kareen Nair and Amrutha Penumudi
Feb 25 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Wednesday approved the use of Actavis Plc's antibiotic,
Avycaz, to battle drug-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.
The drug can be used in combination with generic antibiotic
metronidazole to treat adults with complicated intra-abdominal
infections. As a standalone medication, it is used to treat
urinary tract infections.
Concerns about superbugs have escalated, especially after
the UCLA Health System said last week that seven patients were
infected with a potentially deadly, drug-resistant strain of the
Enterobacteriaceae bacteria, and that more than 100 people might
have been exposed to it.
Although a number of companies including Roche Holdings AG
, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc, Achaogen Inc
and Cempra Inc, are developing drugs for a
variety of superbugs, Gabelli & Co analyst Kevin Kedra believes
there is room for multiple players.
"As a doctor, you would like to have many potential tools at
your disposal," Kedra said. "The drug has shown good activity
against a variety of tough-to-treat infections, and gives
doctors another option, especially if their first choice runs
into issues of resistance."
He added that, at its investor day, Actavis estimated peak
sales of about $250 million to $500 million for the drug.
Avycaz is a combination of a previously approved
antibacterial drug called ceftazidime and avibactam, which
protects ceftazidime from being broken down by certain enzymes
that are produced by resistant bacteria. The drug is being
co-developed with AstraZeneca Plc.
The drug will be available in the second quarter of 2015.
After decades of low investment in antibiotics,
pharmaceutical companies are turning their attention back to
these drugs because of the spread of superbugs.
The World Health Organization warned in April of "a
post-antibiotic era" in which common infections would once again
become killers.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair. Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
and Andre Grenon)