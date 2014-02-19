NEW YORK Feb 19 Generic drugmaker Actavis PLC
has begun discussions with its core bank group to
syndicate the $6.25-6.5 billion financing slated to back its
acquisition of Forest Laboratories Inc, sources told Thomson
Reuters LPC.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Mizuho Bank are leading
the financing.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment. Mizuho
did not provide comment by press time. Actavis was not
immediately available for comment.
The $6.25-6.5 billion financing is split between a term
loan, a cash bridge loan and a bridge-to-bonds. The
bridge-to-cash is expected to be around $3 billion, while the
remaining amounts will be split between the term loan and
bridge-to-bonds.
The company originally also aimed for a $1 billion term
loan, but sources said this portion of the financing has been
upsized to $1.75 billion. The bridge-to-bonds is expected to be
roughly $2 billion.
The structure of the deal could change further as
discussions are ongoing, sources added. The term loan will be
additionally syndicated via a retail round to take place in the
near term.
Bankers starved for investment grade new money opportunities
are welcoming with open arms the loan, which backs the first
investment grade acquisition of size this year.
Activity in the investment grade space in 2014 has been
lukewarm, with volumes for January coming short compared with
the previous three years. Bankers were betting on a pick-up in
M&A activity to boost numbers for the quarter.
According to LPC data, volumes for January were $15.3
billion, compared with $17.8 billion and $21.2 billion in 2013
and 2012, respectively.
Actavis said on Tuesday it is acquiring Forest Laboratories
for a combination of cash and equity valued at approximately $25
billion, or $89.48 per Forest share. If successfully completed,
the transaction will combine two of the world's fastest-growing
specialty pharmaceutical companies, with combined annual
revenues of over $15 billion anticipated for 2015, according to
a company press release.