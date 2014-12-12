(Adds company comment, AG comment, background)
Dec 11 A U.S. judge said in a preliminary
injunction on Thursday that Actavis Plc must continue to
sell its Alzheimer's drug after a lawsuit alleged the company
was trying to limit generic competition while it launched an
extended-release version of the widely used medicine.
Actavis said in a statement the ruling would have "no
impact" on its ability to transition patients to the "more
convenient and innovative" once-daily drug, known as Namenda XR.
The older, immediate release version of Namenda faces
competition from makers of lower cost generic copies starting in
July 2015.
In September, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
sued Actavis and its New York-based unit, Forest Laboratories,
to stop the company from discontinuing sales of Namenda IR.
"Today's decision prevents Actavis from pursuing its scheme
to block competition and maintain its high drug prices,"
Schneiderman said in a statement.
The company planned to withdraw Namenda IR from the market
in August to focus sales on its new drug, called Namenda XR,
which is taken once instead of twice daily, according to the
lawsuit.
The move, also called a "forced switch," asks doctors to
transition patients to Namenda XR, which will not face generic
competition for years.
"Physician, patient and caregiver demand for the once-daily
Namenda XR is strong, with current scripts trending at more than
40 percent of the total product line and growing," Actavis Chief
Executive Officer and President Brent Saunders said in a
statement.
Actavis, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, completed the
acquisition of Forest Labs for about $28 billion in July.
The decision by the judge, which Actavis said it will
appeal, has not yet been made public.
Actavis said the court has set a hearing for Monday on the
scope of the injunction.
The case is People of the State of New York v. Actavis Plc
and Forest Laboratories LLC, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York 14-cv-7473.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley and Karen Freifeld. Additional
reporting by Nate Raymond.; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Andre
Grenon)