NEW YORK May 22 Actavis Plc cannot pull
its top-selling Alzheimer's drug from the market in favor of a
pricier extended-release version, a federal appeals court in New
York ruled on Friday.
The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a
win for New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who
sued to block the switch, arguing that Actavis was trying to
stifle competition from generic drugmakers.
A three-judge panel upheld an order by U.S. District Judge
Robert Sweet in December requiring Actavis to keep the older
drug, Namenda IR, on the market.
The plan to take Namenda IR off the market, forcing patients
to switch to the newer version, "crosses the line from
persuasion to coercion and is anticompetitive," the court wrote.
It is the first ruling from a U.S. appeals court to address
whether "product hopping," in which pharmaceutical companies
extend patent exclusivity by releasing successive products, can
violate antitrust law.
In a statement, Actavis said it was "disappointed" but would
continue to manage sales and development expenses to ensure the
decision has "minimal to no impact" on earnings.
Lawyers for Actavis previously said it would lose $200
million in sales if barred from withdrawing Namenda IR.
Schneiderman filed the lawsuit last year after Dublin-based
Actavis said it would discontinue the drug in favor of Namenda
XR. The two drugs have the same active ingredient, memantine,
but Namenda XR is taken once daily instead of twice.
The lawsuit claimed that by forcing patients to switch to
the new version before its patent protection for Namenda IR
expired, Actavis hoped to stave off competition from drugmakers
who plan to release generic versions of Namenda IR in July.
About 30 U.S. states, including New York, have laws
requiring pharmacists to substitute a generic drug for a
brand-name drug whenever an exact equivalent is available.
Sweet's injunction prohibits Actavis from taking Namenda IR
off the market until 30 days after generic versions launch in
July.
If Actavis left Namenda IR on the market, the appeals court
said, it would allow patients to evaluate whether Namenda XR was
worth the extra cost over a generic version of Namenda IR.
"By removing Namenda IR from the market prior to generic IR
entry, defendants sought to deprive consumers of that choice,"
the court said.
Michael Carrier, a Rutgers University law professor who
focuses on antitrust issues and filed a brief in support of New
York State, said the ruling could significantly curtail the
practice.
"This is a court saying to a drug company, 'You have to keep
the old product on the market,'" he said. "That is the most
aggressive move we have seen."
Schneiderman said in a statement: "The litigation brought by
my office sends a clear message: Drug companies cannot illegally
prioritize profits over patients."
The decision was filed under seal, but a copy was provided
to a Reuters reporter by a member of the court clerk's office
upon request. It is set for public release on Tuesday absent any
objections from the parties.
The case is People of the State of New York v. Actavis Plc,
et al, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, No. 14-4624.
