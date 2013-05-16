BRIEF-Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for the Brazil market
ZURICH May 16 Novartis has no plans to bid for U.S.-based generic drugmaker Actavis, which is the subject of intense takeover speculation, a spokesman for the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.
"We have no intention to pursue them," spokesman Eric Althoff said in response to inquiries.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Novartis - which operates a large generics business called Sandoz - was considering whether to enter the fray, after Actavis rebuffed separate takeover offers from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Mylan Inc.
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc announces termination of its agreement to acquire Soluble Systems Llc
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.