Jan 25 Actavis Inc, the generic
drugmaker previously known as Watson Pharmaceuticals, said on
Friday that it expected earnings to rise at least 30 percent in
2013 as it expands globally, but its outlook still came in short
of analysts' expectations.
Actavis said it expected earnings to rise to a range of
$7.70 to $8.10 per share in 2013. Analysts on average are
expecting $8.20 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The third-largest global generic drugmaker changed its name
this week from Watson after buying Actavis as part of its
strategy to expand in international markets and offer more
specialty drugs.
The company, which is holding a meeting with investors on
Friday, said it expected 2012 earnings per share to be at the
high end of its forecast range of $5.85 to $5.95.
That is in line with analysts' expectations for earnings of
$5.93 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and
represents growth of 25 percent from 2011.